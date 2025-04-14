Miller Investment Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 34,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 85.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0 %

DGX stock opened at $163.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

