Miller Investment Management LP Has $25.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,059,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

