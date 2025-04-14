MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 402.6% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.68. 61,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.70. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. MIND C.T.I.’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

