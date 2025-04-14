Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MONRY
Moncler Price Performance
About Moncler
Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.