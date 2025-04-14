Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Moncler alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MONRY

Moncler Price Performance

About Moncler

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. 17,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.88.

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.