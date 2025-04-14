monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $290.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $350.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.91.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.76. The stock had a trading volume of 354,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,802. monday.com has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 404.60, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.36 and its 200 day moving average is $267.87.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in monday.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

