Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $276.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,602,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 83,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.