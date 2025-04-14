National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Increased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up approximately 1.7% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

