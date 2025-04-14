Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

GASNY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. 2,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

