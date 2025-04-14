Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.08. 1,598,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,585,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.