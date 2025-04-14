News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,356 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 283,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of News by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

