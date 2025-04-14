NikolAI Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, NikolAI has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One NikolAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NikolAI has a market capitalization of $758,906.08 and $69,292.12 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NikolAI

NikolAI’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00070257 USD and is down -9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $66,712.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

