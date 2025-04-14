Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, an increase of 7,096.1% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Nova LifeStyle

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) by 380.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 5,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Nova LifeStyle has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.