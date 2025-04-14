NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 1,217.0% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Trading Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 86,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,371. NuCana has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.46.

About NuCana

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.11. Equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

