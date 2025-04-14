Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CFO Jon Christian Bates Purchases 1,000 Shares

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nutex Health Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.67. The stock had a trading volume of 212,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUTX
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.