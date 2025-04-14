Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CFO Jon Christian Bates Purchases 1,000 Shares

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.67. The stock had a trading volume of 212,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

