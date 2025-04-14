Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CFO Jon Christian Bates Purchases 1,000 Shares

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nutex Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.67. The stock had a trading volume of 212,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Articles

