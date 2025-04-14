Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 618.2% in March

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 618.2% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oriental Land Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OLCLY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.77. 46,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

