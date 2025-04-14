Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Orion were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 148.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Orion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $661.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

