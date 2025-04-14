Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

OXSQ opened at $2.52 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

