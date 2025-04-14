Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.59, but opened at $77.37. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $77.78, with a volume of 151,524 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 12.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

