Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 127,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,052,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.