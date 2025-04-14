PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 541,704 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 187,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 562,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,896,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PBF opened at $15.44 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 812,000 shares of company stock worth $20,207,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

