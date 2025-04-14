Peninsula Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $218.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.