Peninsula Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 78,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,813 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
