Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

