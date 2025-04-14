Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 465,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.25. 219,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

