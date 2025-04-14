Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.