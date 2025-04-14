Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,982,000. Gates Industrial accounts for about 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.