Promethos Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Promethos Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 1.7% of Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 150.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 79.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,720 shares of company stock worth $21,828,609. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.