Promethos Capital LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Promethos Capital LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,989,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

