Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – April 14th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Ambarella, and POET Technologies are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to the shares of companies that are actively developing or supporting products and platforms related to virtual reality technology. These companies may produce VR hardware, software, or offer services that enhance immersive experiences across industries like gaming, entertainment, education, and healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $531.00. 9,110,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.40. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 7,862,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,347. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,163. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 288,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Shares of POET stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.87. 593,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,217. The company has a market cap of $302.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.48. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

