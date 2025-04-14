ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.02. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 4,639,991 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
