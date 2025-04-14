ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.02. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 4,639,991 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,379,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.