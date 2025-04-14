Qtron Investments LLC Has $211,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 70.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

