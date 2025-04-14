Qtron Investments LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

