Qtron Investments LLC Sells 20,649 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,649 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,202,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 12,236,689 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,224,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,809,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762,964 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,826,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,810,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 821,239 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BBD. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 3.6 %

BBD opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.83%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

