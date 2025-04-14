Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 10.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 256,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 530,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Qudian Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

Qudian Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Qudian by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Qudian by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

