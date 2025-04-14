Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 10.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 256,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 530,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Qudian Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qudian
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.