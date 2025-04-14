Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several research firms recently commented on RC. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on Ready Capital
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of RC opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -18.94%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.