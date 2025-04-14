Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ready Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,640. This represents a 3.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RC opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -18.94%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.