Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Reddit from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities set a $155.00 price target on Reddit in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Shares of RDDT stock traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,995. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts expect that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $6,257,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,386,632.84. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,445,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,593,902.64. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,861,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit by 1,537,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

