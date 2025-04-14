Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 490.3% in March

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 490.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631. Redeia Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

