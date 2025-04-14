Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 490.3% in March

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 490.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Redeia Corporación Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631. Redeia Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.
About Redeia Corporación
