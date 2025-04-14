Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $7,929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,640,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $279.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $330.46.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

