Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,586.53 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,715.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,769.51.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,327.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

