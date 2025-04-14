Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chord Energy stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Chord Energy stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $188.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

