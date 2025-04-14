Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $119.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 47.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

