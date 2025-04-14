Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flywire stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Flywire Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. BTIG Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 23,876.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

