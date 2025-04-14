Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. 672,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 626,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Repay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 599,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

