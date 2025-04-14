Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Kroger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,476,866 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

