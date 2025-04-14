Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $181.60 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

