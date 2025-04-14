Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $129.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

