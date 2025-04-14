Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,833,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

