Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.18. 11,458,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 48,670,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RGTI. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.