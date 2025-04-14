Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. 265,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,572. The firm has a market cap of $712.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,701,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 880,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 483,975 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

