Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $93,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,161 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,841.78. This represents a 15.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock valued at $76,827,466. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

